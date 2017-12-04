× Crime Stoppers: $10K total reward for suspect after 7 tactical rifles stolen in north Houston

HOUSTON — A total reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an alleged burglar in the north Houston area.

The suspect broke into an EZ Pawn at 1991 FM 1960 around 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 30. Investigators said the burglar stole seven tactical rifles.

According to officers, the suspect is a heavy set male, wearing a black jacket, a hoodie sweatshirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes, and a multi colored hat. Investigators said an older black Dodge Ram with tinted windows, chrome door handles, and stock 20” alloy wheels was seen in the area at the time of the burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $2,500 that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In addition, Crime Stoppers of Houston may pay up to $5,000 for tips leading to a charge or arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.