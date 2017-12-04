× Heroic father saves three children from burning building in Fifth Ward, firefighter say

HOUSTON — A 40-year-old father is being held as a hero after saving his three children from a building fire Sunday night in the Fifth Ward area.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a burning duplex in the 3800 block of Lila Street near Ralston at 11:04 p.m., investigators said. Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish flames coming from the back of the building’s second floor and along with the rooftop.

According to firefighters, the father and his children — ages 10, 4 and 2 years old — were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. Investigators said the children had smoke inhalation and other minor injuries, and the father suffered from burns to his hands and feet.

According to witnesses, the father could be seen rescuing his children from the blaze, while others described his actions as being nothing short of “heroic.”