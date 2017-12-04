Hometown Heroes: Galen Robinson Jr. speeds up the track for the Coogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Galen Robinson Jr. takes pride in being a "Hometown Hero" at UH.

"I'm a Houston kid, and Houston made me who I am," the junior point guard said. "It's an honor and a privilege to put on my jersey that says 'Houston' on the front, my last name on the back."

Robinson carries on a Cougar family legacy, with his dad having played for Houston from 1994-98. The point guard is one of the fastest players on the court, helping him rack up more than 100 assists in each of his first two seasons.

"I just want to see the ball go in the basket, whether it's me or somebody else. I really have more fun assisting others, but I like to score too."

To see which celebrity people confuse Galen with, watch the video above! Also, you can catch Robinson and the Cougars take on Saint Louis University this Saturday at 7 p.m. on CW 39.