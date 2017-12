Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Around this time of year there are a lot of "creepers" trying to steal your stuff.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo warns Houstonians of holiday thefts and urges folks to be aware so you can be safe from robberies during one of the highest crime seasons of the year.

"Every holiday season it seems criminals are lurking, looking for easy prey," said Acevedo.

Check out the video to see what else the chief had to say...and remember, stay safe out there!