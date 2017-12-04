× HPD: Passenger killed; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter in Spring Branch

HOUSTON — A woman is facing multiple charges after police claimed she caused an alcohol-induced crash in the Spring Branch area.

Lucia Tobar, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The suspect driving northbound on Gessner in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck around 7:40 p.m. when she failed to stay in a single lane and then struck a tree in the middle median. Investigators said a 42-year-old man, who was riding in the back passenger seat, was critically injured.

Tobar and the victim were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The suspect was determined to be intoxicated and admitted to investigators to have been drinking earlier, according to the police department.