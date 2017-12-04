× Intoxicated driver involved in serious accident in NW Houston

HOUSTON—An accused intoxicated driver was involved in a serious car accident in northwest Houston Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call around 3:14 a.m. about a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Fry Road and Saums Road.

The driver, Erika Luna, failed to maintain control of her car and crashed into an electrical box near a shopping center, deputies said.

According to deputies, Luna, 27, had two other women in her vehicle during the time of the accident.

The three women were transported to Methodist Hospital, with one in serious condition, deputies said.

The 27-year-old was reported intoxicated during the accident. According to deputies, Luna is facing an intoxication assault charge.