Man threatens to shoot family member in Katy, police say

KATY, Texas — A woman was threatened at gunpoint by a family member Saturday night while at their Katy home, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:06 p.m. in the 5700 block of Brenwood Street.

According to deputies, Kristien Alexander was moving out of the suspect’s, Christopher Henderson, residence.

Alexander briefly left the property and returned with her boyfriend, deputies said. Henderson, 52, refused to let Alexander back into the house when she returned.

According to deputies, Henderson pulled out a gun and then aimed it towards Alexander.

Deputies arrested Henderson, who is now facing deadly conduct charges.

There were no injuries during the incident, officers said.