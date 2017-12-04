Man’s body found behind gas station in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man found Sunday night in the Northline area.

Investigators said the victim, who is believed to be 50 to 60 years old, was found behind the Texaco gas station at 5716 North Freeway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics pronounced him deceased on the scene.

Officers said though the man was not an employee at the gas station, he was said to occasionally help clean the premises.

There were no visible signs of foul play, police said.

The investigation is pending an autopsy to be conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.