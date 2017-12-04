New York Met Opera suspends longtime conductor over sexual abuse allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - Talk about hitting the wrong notes!

In a drama fit for.....well, an opera.....the New York Metropolitan Opera has suspended its relationship with conductor James Levine over allegations of sexual abuse.

The Met tweets that Levine will not be involved in any Met activities going forward.

Three men have now surfaced claiming Levine sexually abused them back when they were teens, according to the New York Times.

The Met's General Manager Peter Gelb states...."This is a tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected."

The Met Opera tweets the alleged misconduct occurred from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Now the claims are being investigated, but Levine has not responded publicly.

Levine already had stepped down as the Met's music director back in 2016 because of health problems.

However, on New Year's Eve he was scheduled to lead a new production of Puccini's "Tosca"-- the same opera he made his Met debut with back in 1971.

Looks like now he'll ring in the New Year facing allegations of misconduct instead!