Sneaker heads celebrate 15th annual Houston Sneaker Summit

Posted 2:47 PM, December 4, 2017, by

HOUSTON — Sneaker enthusiast from all over the country celebrate the 15th annual Houston Sneaker Summit Sunday. The bi-annual event took place at the Bayou City Center in southwest Houston. At the summit, thousands of fans gathered to sell, trade, and buy exclusive kicks. Check out the video for the full story.