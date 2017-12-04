× Supreme Court lets full Trump travel ban take effect

(CNN) — The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed the newest version President Donald Trump’s travel ban to take effect pending appeal.

This is the first time justices have allowed any edition of the ban to go forward in its entirety. It signals that some of the justices might be distinguishing the latest version from previous iterations and could be more likely, in the future, to rule in favor of the ban.

Issued in September, the third edition of the travel ban placed varying levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

Lower courts in two separate challenges had partially blocked the ban.

This story is breaking and will be updated…..