× Texas A&M officially introduces Jimbo Fisher as new head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. – Meet the new head man in Aggieland!

“I’m extremely grateful to be here at Texas A&M, and this is without a doubt one of college football’s greatest sports venues and richest traditions,” new Aggies Football Head Coach Jimbo Fisher announced.

Texas A&M officials say success is just part of 52-year-old Fisher’s DNA.

“He is the right coach at the right time for Texas A&M,” Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Scott Woodward declared. “And I am confident that the opportunity for greatness is right around the corner.”

Fisher’s contract is a whopping 75 million bucks over the next 10 years!

He’s now the 29th head football coach in Aggie history….filling big boots of past legends like Bear Bryant and R.C. Slocum.

With Fisher’s resume including a national title win at Florida State, he’s ready to tackle that goal at College Station.

“I want to take Texas A&M to somewhere they haven’t been and that’s the champion of the SEC,” Fisher said. “That’s where we want to be, and what we want to be — and eventually to the National Championship.”

But with so much success during his eight seasons at Florida State, why did Fisher want to leave that program for A&M?

“It was a no-brainer,” the coach told reporters. Fisher especially was attracted to A&M because of Woodward, whom he had worked with before at LSU.

As for fired Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin, he’s now reportedly the front runner to lead the University of Central Florida’s football program.

Sumlin’s six seasons at A&M did bring ‘Johnny Football’ to Aggieland, but school officials believe Fisher will take the program to the next level.

The current Aggies team will face Wake Forrest in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 29.

And with Fisher on the sidelines next season, looks like Christmas came early for the Aggies!