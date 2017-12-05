× #10000Slices: Cheesecake Factory giving away 10,000 FREE cheesecake slices on Wednesday

HOUSTON — First, shout out to the few disciplined souls who’ve managed to maintain a healthy diet through the holiday season. To the rest of us, let’s eat cake!

The Cheesecake Factory has partnered with DoorDash to deliver 10,000 free slices of its world-famous cheesecakes on Wednesday. You can dine in on this offer by ordering The Cheesecake Factor through DoorDash and using promo code 10000SLICES at checkout.

The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash will continue the spirit of gift-giving with a free week of delivery on all orders from The Cheesecake Factory from Dec. 6 – 12. No promotion code needed.