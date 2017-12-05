× 5 detention officers indicted after severely beating a Harris County Jail inmate

HOUSTON — A Harris County grand jury has indicted five detention officers for their roles in the 2016 brutal beating of a Harris County jail inmate.

Jeremy Ringle, Joshua Degler, NapoleonHarmon and Andrew Rowell have been indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. If convicted, the four of them could face up to 99 years in prison.

The other officer, Salvador Garibay was indicted for misdemeanor assault. He faces a punishment of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the detention officers crossed the line when it comes to the use of force.

“They caused severe injury to an inmate who needed screws, stitches and a plate to reconstruct his face and a shattered eye socket,” said Ogg.

According to investigators, a jail security camera captured the alleged assault against inmate Jerome Bartee on Sept. 4, 2016.

“The evidence shows that Jerome Bartee exchanged words with some detention officers,” said Assistant District Attorney Jules Johnson of the Civil Rights Division. “He was yanked to the ground by a number of Sheriff’s Office employees and beaten to the point he was unrecognizable.”

Days after the incident, Then-Sheriff Ron Hickman relieved Ringle, Garibay, and Rowell of duty after determining they used excessive force. Officers Degler and Harmon are expected to be relieved of duty in accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy.

“I agree with former Sheriff Hickman’s determination that the use of force in this 2016 case was uncalled for, and that this incident represents a failure to uphold our duty to the people of Harris County,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “These actions are not representative of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the values that we strive to uphold. Our administration will continue with ongoing efforts to emphasize de-escalation techniques and other training for all personnel that aims to minimize the need for physical force to maintain order in the jail.”

These actions are not representative of @HCSOTexas and the values we strive to uphold. We will continue with ongoing efforts to emphasize de-escalation techniques & other training for all personnel that aims to minimize the need for physical force to maintain order in the jail. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 5, 2017

Following the grand jury’s decision, warrants were issued for the arrest of each defendant. They are expected to surrender, secure release on bond and be assigned dates to appear in court.

“These cases will proceed like any other criminal cases in Harris County,” Johnson said.