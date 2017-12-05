× $50K bond for burglary suspect caught trying to sell victim’s stuff in north Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a man accused of burglarizing a home in the Westfield area and then trying to sell the victim’s stuff outside a Walmart, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Victor Villarreal, 31, is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Villarreal broke into the garage attached to the victim’s home in the 21000 block of Vista Trail Court on Dec. 2, investigators said. Officers were able to track down the suspect using the victim’s stolen cell phone. He was later found at a Walmart and arrested.

The constable’s office said deputies were able to recover all the victim’s stolen property from the suspect.

Villarreal is currently being held at the Harris County Jail.