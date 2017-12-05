× Aldine Senior High School evacuated due to bomb threat, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Aldine Senior High School was forced to evacuate students Tuesday after administrators received a bomb threat targeting the campus, officials confirmed.

Aldine ISD officials said dogs were brought to the school to search for the device, but so far, nothing has been found.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

It’s still unclear when students will be allowed to returned to class, officials said.

This is a developing story.