Crosby man arrested, accused of lighting dog on fire

CROSBY, Texas — A man has been arrested thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip after the suspect set a Crosby resident’s dog on fire, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Edwin Jermaine Stewart, 42, is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

The victim, a nearly 60-pound pit bull terrier named “Tank,” suffered multiple burns across more than half its body.

The Crosby Fired Department responded to a fire reported at a home in the 1200 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road on Nov. 16 around 4 p.m. Investigators said Stewart was spotted by a neighbor carrying a red gasoline tank and heading into the home’s backyard. The neighbor alerted the homeowner to what was a happening.

According to court documents, when the homeowner arrived, he saw Stewart leave the backyard and then break out a window of the house. The homeowner approached the suspect and the two got into a fight, detectives said.

The homeowner held the Stewart down until firefighters arrived. The suspect was taken to the hospital due injuries sustained during the fight.

Investigators said when the homeowner went into the backyard, he found burnt dog kennel, dirt and grass.

Tank had melted hair on his back, sides, both rear legs, underbelly and groin area, investigators said. The dog’s left back leg was also bleeding from a cut. The dog was also skittish, with its tail firmly tucked underneath its body, and wouldn’t respond to his owner most likely because of fear and pain.

Stewart is in custody at the Harris County Jail.