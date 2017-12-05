× FBCSO: Woman found shot to death in her vehicle

Mission Bend, Texas — Fort Bend County Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot to death inside her vehicle on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Bissonnet and Addicks Clodine Road in the Mission Bend area.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.

Homicide investigation: Bissonnet / Addicks Clodine Rd. Female shot in her vehicle. Major Hines on scene for media. NOI at this time. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 6, 2017

No other information has been released.