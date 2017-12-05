× Harris County deputy slips in mud; bullet grazes suspect in head

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday night after a deputy slipped in the mud, causing his weapon to accidentally discharge and hit the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect crashed his car into the vehicle of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, who was heading home around 10:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly kept driving, and the deputy was forced to call for help.

Despite being flagged down by multiple marked sheriffs vehicles, deputies said the man refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The suspect turned into a resident on Connorvale Lane at Lillja.

A deputy, with weapon in hand, was approaching the suspect when he slipped in the mud and his weapon discharged. The bullet grazed the suspect in the forehead, deputies said.

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub hospital in good condition.