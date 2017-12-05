× HOLIDAY GIFT WRAP-UP: Festive Fashion

HOUSTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and forget decking the halls, we’re decking you out in some festive fashion in today’s Holiday Gift Wrap Up.

ANN TAYLOR

Check out these festive finds from Ann Taylor.

Go from work to your holiday party in this Velvet Belted Blazer, $179. I love it with jeans or slacks.

Then this Black Dot Tulle Full Skirt, $129 will definitely put you in the spirit. You can dress it up or down with a t-shirt.

Here’s a great gift for yourself or her. The Star Pullover, $89.50 and Star Jogger, $129. Perfect for those last minute holiday errands.

And need a stocking stuffer? Satin Cosmetic Pouch, $29.50 each

TIPSY ELVES

Invited to an ugly sweater party? Tipsy elves has something for everyone.

Women’s Believe Unicorn Ugly Christmas Sweater or the Women’s Ugly Christmas Tree Sweater with Suspenders

They will have party goers saying “Ho Ho No”.

FRANCESCAS

And if you’re looking for a holiday sweater more sassy than tacky check out Francescas. They have holiday sweaters, sweater dresses even pj’s.