Man arrested, accused of stealing on-duty deputy's patrol car from Ben Taub

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing a deputy’s patrol car early Tuesday while the officer was at Ben Taub Hospital with an injured prisoner.

According to investigators, the sheriff’s office was able to track the deputy’s Ford Taurus using GPS after it was taken from out front the hospital.

The GPS pinged the vehicle at multiple locations, with deputies catching up with the suspect in the area of Anita and Sauer streets. Deputies flagged the suspect to pull over, but he refused and a pursuit ensued.

After 5 minutes, the vehicle pulled into a Texaco gas station on San Jacinto Street.

The suspect surrendered without incident, the sheriff’s office said.