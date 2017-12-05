Man shot by brothers while trying to sell PlayStation in Arlington, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Arlington police have arrested two brothers after an online exchange turned violent in real life.

Investigators said the victim was trying to sell his Playstation 4 through an app called "Offer Up" to a couple of seemingly normal buyers in Arlington, but the deal went awry when the two men pulled out a gun. The crazy part: after the seller forked over the PS4 and his cell phone, he was shot twice in the tummy anyway! Thankfully, the victim is recovering at a local hospital, and dumb and dumber are in jail.

Bryan Arriaga, 18, who police believe is the one that pulled the trigger, was charged with attempted capital murder. While Steven Arriaga, 20, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Arlington police said everyone can learn from this and reminded the community if you want to meet a stranger to buy or sell something, go to the exchange zones. The zones are there for a safe buyer-seller meet up and are scattered all throughout the Metroplex so you can skip the back alley shady Craigslist deals.

In this instance, one in the hospital and two in jail is better than what could've happened, but it's still a situation that could have been avoided all together.