× Shoplifter bites Sam’s Club employee while trying to leave store in north Harris County, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A shoplifting suspect accused of biting a Sam’s Club employee was arrested Monday in the Spring area, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Melony Hollins, 38, tried to smuggle $500 in merchandise from the store in the 300 block of E. Richey Road, the constable’s office said.

The suspect made it pass the registers, but was confronted by the store’s loss prevention officer before making it out of the store. According to deputies, Hollins became physically violent with the employee while being detained.

Harris County deputies arrived moments later and Hollins was taken into custody. She now faces robbery charges.

Hollins is being held at the Harris County Jail, where her bond is set at $20,000.