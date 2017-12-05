× WANTED MAN: Suspect allegedly robbed woman he met online at gunpoint in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a woman he met online at gunpoint in the Cypress area. The suspect is also wanted for credit card abuse from a prior warrant, the constable’s office said.

Kyiri Emanuel Mukes, 24, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Mukes scheduled an in-person meetup with the victim in the 14100 block of Cypress North Houston Road on Dec. 1. When the victim arrived, deputies said the suspect pulled out a pistol and stole money from her. Mukes reportedly then forced the woman to drive him to several other locations.

The constable’s office was able to identify Mukes as the suspect after tracking his information on various websites. That’s when deputies learned the suspect was already wanted for credit card abuse.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should call law enforcement.