Alief artist goes back to his roots on EP ‘Tobe From The SWAT’

HOUSTON -- Tobe Nwigwe is making his mark on the local music scene.

Nwigwe is a Nigerian artist who grew up in Southwest Alief Texas, aka the S.W.A.T., and went on to graduate from the University of North Texas. Along the way he has blessed us with his amazing bars and passion for his community. And now Nwigwe has taken his music to a new level dropping his new EP Tobe From The SWAT.

Nwigwe took a break from wedding planning, he's set to get married to fellow artist Ivory Rogers, aka, Fat, December 16th, to sit down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe.

They continued to have some more fun in the studio after the interview:

Nwigwe’s new EP, Tobe From The SWAT, is available on Soundcloud and iTunes.

Check out Nwigwe's new music video directed by Nate Edwards:

For more on Nwigwe and to follow his career click here.