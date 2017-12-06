× Authorities: Houston area man abducts girlfriend from Blinn College-Brenham campus

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for a student who was abducted from her college campus in Brenham Wednesday, and may be headed toward the Houston area.

Zaria York was taken from the campus by her boyfriend, Tyrese Bennett, at 1:15 p.m.

Officials from Blinn College released a statement that read, in part:

“Mr. Bennett, who is not a Blinn College student, may be armed and dangerous; last known location was in Houston. The Blinn College Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to bring this situation to a safe conclusion for all parties. If anyone has information regarding this matter, please contact the Blinn College Police Department at 979-277-7373.”