Barbecue fundraiser held for wounded deputy brings out the best in the law enforcement community

CYPRESS, Texas - When a member of law enforcement needs help, the community and fellow officers step up to the plate. And because this is Texas, it`s often filled with barbecue! Make it a fundraiser for the wounded deputy, and you've got yourself a combo plate of good will and good food!

"Justin's gonna have challenges," says Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. "He is still in a wheelchair. They won't even get him up for another two or three weeks to get him to try and start walking again."

A month ago, Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Justin Gay answered a domestic disturbance call in north Harris County, only to be shot seven times by the fleeing suspect. There was no guarantee Gay would live. But with a wife and two children at home, the deputy had a lot to live for.

"We've been together for what, 12 years? And I hope we can be together for another 112 years," Gay said about his wife.

Eighteen hours of surgery, intensive care and a rehab hospital are in Gay's immediate past. Months and months of therapy are in his future. "I want to give thanks to God for allowing me to still be here. And thank you guys for showing up."

Organizers hope today's event will help, since there's no telling when he'll be back on the job. "We know that he had a toe and knee replacement in both knees and some damage to his femurs. He's got a long road ahead of him and we as a law enforcement agency are gonna stand behind our guy," says Herman.

While plenty of supporters showed up for brisket, chicken, sausage, all the fixins and pulled pork, just know this Deputy Gay - - - we're all pulling for you!

