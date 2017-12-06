Body of woman who vanished after Tinder date has been found, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. – A body authorities believe is that of missing Nebraska woman Sydney Loofe has been found after the 24-year-old disappeared three weeks ago.

The remains were found in a rural area in Clay County after investigators followed “digital evidence,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said during a press conference Tuesday.

“We do believe that there is evidence of foul play,” Bliemeister added. A full autopsy is pending.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all,” Loofe’s family posted on Facebook. “Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.”

Loofe’s disappearance prompted a widespread investigation involving the FBI, Lincoln police and multiple sheriff’s offices.

Loofe vanished Nov. 15 after going out with a 23-year-old woman named Bailey Boswell. Boswell said the two met on Tinder and went on two dates together. Both Boswell and her roommate, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail, are being held on unrelated charges after police arrested them Friday.

ARRESTED: Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell remain on a federal hold in Missouri. They are persons of interest in the Sydney Loofe case.

“By their own statements on social media, we believe that Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were two of the last people … with Sydney,” Bliemeister said, confirming that they are both persons of interest in the case.

Boswell and Trail live in Wilber, which is where Loofe was last seen and where investigators traced her cellphone’s final communication with a nearby tower, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Boswell and Trail posted a video to social media in which they said they were innocent and had been “slammed and crucified” in the newspapers. They also accused the police of blowing off their calls. Boswell, wearing a hoodie and sunglasses, said the last time she saw Loofe was when she dropped her off at a friend’s house after their last date, but investigators say they haven’t been able to verify Boswell’s timeline of events.

Trail said they have been speaking with investigators and have nothing to hide. Bliemester said Tuesday that they will continue to speak with Trail “as long as he’s willing.”

During the press conference, Bliemester emphasized that neither Trail nor Boswell have been charged in the case.