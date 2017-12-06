Crazy Cars: Nissan announces new robo-taxis, Lamborghini unveils world’s fastest SUV 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Get ready for some super crazy cars!

Japanese automaker Nissan has announced plans for its new robo-taxi, which it plans to start testing on Japanese roads in March.

A prototype vehicle, the Nissan Leaf electric car, will be called up by passengers using a mobile app. The driverless cars will be free to try out for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan this March!

Meanwhile, Japanese robotics maker ZMP plans to unveil self-driving taxis to visitors for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Not to be outdone, the Italians have the first Super SUV up their sleeve, revealing the brand new 'Urus' SUV by Lamborghini. It can disappear in a hurry!

Lamborghini says it's the world's fastest SUV, going from 0 to 60 in less than four seconds and reaching top speeds around 190 miles per hour! This baby also has four-wheel drive for taking corners smoothly and securely.

The Urus is set to hit the showrooms by 2019.

And the company doesn't think the SUV's $200,000 price tag will scare off customers, either.

Lamborghini has long claimed its sports cars are super cars. Now they say this new Super SUV will double the company's annual sales, outselling all other Lamborghini cars combined.

Now that's a cash car!