Critter News: Duck, dog become besties, therapy pet inspires boy who lost his legs and more!

HOUSTON — It's quite a duck tale...with a dog tail attached!

Yep, meet Max and Quackers!

These two BFFs have become...well, sitting ducks so to speak...in their tiny Minnesota hometown.

Both dog and duck have grown up together after 4-year-old Quackers was left all alone.

"He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his pen all the time,- and I think they just kind of bonded that way," owner Patrick Riley said. "After we let him out, they just never left each other`s side."

Now 12-year-old Max is Quacker's best buddy, and vice-verse.

"They sleep together. They eat together. They drink together," Kristen said, "They go for walks together down the road."

And these two buddies have inspired the neighborhood!

"They say it brightens their day," Kirsten said. "They're so happy to see this different friendship and love."

And that's nothing to quack at!

Speaking of BFFs, meet Chi Chi the service dog and his new BFF, 10-year-old Owen.

This sweet quadruple amputee therapy dog in Arizona inspired little Owen from Indiana, who lost both of his legs earlier this year due to burns.

Owen was burned over 98% of his body when he was only two and has to undergo surgeries every year.

But when Owen learned about Chi Chi, he just had to meet him.

"She goes, 'mom, somebody hurt chi chi like they did me,' and he's just 'look, chi chi is running and walking just like i can.' so he goes, 'i hope i can meet chi chi someday." Owen's mom Susan Mahan described.

Thanks to community donations, Owen's wish came true.

Now that's a real gift of love!

Finally, there's no better way to get someone's goat than to send them some flowers with a goat!

Yeah, these goats in Oregon offer special delivery holiday flowers by Goatgram.

But better hurry placing your order; it looks like they may not leave much merchandise to deliver!