Dash cam footage of Randy Travis’ naked, drunken driving arrest released 

TIOGA, Texas - The 2012 dash cam video Randy Travis never wanted you to see has been released!

The just released video shows him naked, drunk and belligerent. The singer had just crashed his TransAm near Tioga and then tried to run from troopers. The Travis family fought in court for years to keep video of his privates, private. However, a U.S. appeals judge overruled that request.

That night, troopers said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. Travis said a whole lot more from the backseat of the squad car. "I'm as fine as a damn dandy. I pray to God that he will have a cancerous growth that infects his bones and every part of his body."

The trooper asks, "Was that directed towards me, Mr. Travis?"

"Yes, it is. So you think you G** damn got the right to do me this way? Motherf****r, no you don't. Oh hell no you don't. You will die you mother f****r. You better pray now."

"Why is that?"

"Because you're a dead man in under 10 minutes. I know a lot of people. I know the head of mafioso families, man. I promise you I do."

Travis claimed he got drunk and naked because he was worn out from his busy concert schedule. Once fully clothed, he was sentenced to probation and rehab.

