HOLIDAY GIFT WRAP-UP: Haute Hostess Gifts

HOUSTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And we have some haute hostess gifts in today’s Holiday Gift Wrap-Up.

UncommonGreen’s bestselling Maps Barware

Spread the holiday cheer with UncommonGreen’s bestselling Maps Barware products. You can choose the city. I of course chose Houston. The maps are then etched into the glass. They’re a great conversation starter and really unique

Shaker 33 Cocktail Shaker

Now you need something to shake up those cocktails. Check out the Shaker 33.

I love it because it’s easy to open. Leak proof. And made in the good ole USA for only $39.95.

Love Bottle

Here’s some more bottle service with the Love Bottle. Made in the USA, Love Bottle is crafted with up to 40% recycled, Eco-friendly glass. Spreading kindness and generosity, Love Bottle donates 5% of each purchase to Global Water, which helps communities get access to clean water. And you can even customize your own bottle. I love it!

