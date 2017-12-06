Hometown Heroes: From walk on to starter, Wes VanBeck has come a long way for the Coogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Wes VanBeck started as a walk on to the University of Houston men's basketball team, but now he's a senior leader for the Coogs.

"I was talking with Coach Sampson the other day about the first time we met," VanBeck said. "He says 'I remember that day you were four inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter. It's just crazy how you've grown.' It's been an amazing journey. It's been fast, but I've enjoyed every moment of it. If I had to do it all again, I definitely would because Coach Sampson is a great coach."

VanBeck is a Westside High School graduate and is known for his skills as a shooter, but when he plays, he's all about the team.

"The best teams are the most unselfish," VanBeck said. "Whatever the team needs me to do to win, that's what I'm going to do."

Off the court, VanBeck is one of the best video game players on the team. To see what his game of choice is, watch the video above! Also, you can catch Wes and the Cougars take on Saint Louis University on Saturday at 7 p.m. on CW 39.