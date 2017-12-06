Inside Story: 2017 best places to work in Houston 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Greek philosopher Aristotle once said, “Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.” And what better way for employees to find pleasure in what they do, than creating an atmosphere and culture to help them succeed.

Why work in a stuffy old office building anyway? Vanderbloemen Search Group has the best use of office space around. The open, collaborative workspace creates a world where both introverts and extroverts can thrive. 40 employees work at communal desks but can get some quiet time in private phone booths throughout the office. Not to mention the fully stocked pantry. It's the place where the day doesn't starts until Chief Canine Officer Moses enters the building.

Love Advertising believes appreciation for everyone in the office is the key to a successful business. Making Founder Brenda Love, one of the most beloved bosses in the bayou city. Guess you could say every one of her 60 employees can totally feel the “love.”

After Hurricane Harvey hit, the whole city sprung into action. As did the 250 full time employees at the Houston Food Bank, working 12-hour shifts to help the city cope while some employees were living in shelters themselves. And it`s that level of value and commitment that earns the Houston Food Bank a place among the best organizations to work during a disaster.

Who's ready to put in a full days work? At some of the best places in H-town to punch the clock, for very different reasons, in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.