It’s possible President Trump’s tweets are actually helping the CIA do its job, agency says

WASHINGTON, D.C. - When it comes to tweeting on Twitter, President Trump rarely takes a day off. Just check out his feed, he's tweeted more than 36,000 times.

His daily posts have delighted some followers, and disappointed others. But according to the CIA director, Trump's tweets may actually help the agency do its job.

Take for example that time POTUS felt dissed by North Korea's dictator. Our Commander in Chief couldn't let that go, so he let his fingers do the talking. "Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me old when I never call him short and fat?" The war of words continued with the dictator's regime calling Trump a "hideous criminal."

Not necessarily a bad thing, according to CIA Director Mike Pompeo. "Our adversaries responded to those tweets in ways that were helpful to us to understand command-and-control issues, who's listening to what messages, how those messages are resonating around the world."

The CIA isn't saying all Trump tweets evoke responses that leads to important intel. But, some of them might!

Maybe when it comes to Trump's relationship with the little blue bird, folks shouldn't be so quick to - - - shoot the bird down.

