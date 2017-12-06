Local group feeds homeless and hands out blankets,coats as cold weather temperatures arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- As the temperature continues to drop by the hour, 20+ degrees colder since yesterday, one local group is making sure our homeless are fed and kept warm.

For the fifth year in a row, the Safari Club International is helping feed hundreds of Houston's homeless.

On this year's menu: venison chili-- hunted, cooked and served by its members.

"We brought in about 200 pounds of venison that will feed up to 320 people here today. It's one of our favorite events every year," said Kent Robinson, former VP of the Safari Club International.

The group also donated $1,500 to the Star of Hope Mission.

The non-profit organization will be handing out blankets and coats to anyone who needs them from 10 a.m. to noon this week.

Scott Arthur, director of public relations for the Star of Hope Mission, said the non-profit is always in need of additional cold weather items like coats and blankets. Donations can be dropped off at any of their locations.

