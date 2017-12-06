Man finds baby abandoned by car thieves in parking lot in Galveston, police say

HOUSTON — An infant was reunited with its parents Monday night after being found in a parking lot by a complete stranger.

The child’s parents were unloading clothes from their vehicle at a laundry mat in the 3000 block of Broadway Street around 7:22 p.m. when the car was stolen, the Galveston Police Department said. According to officers, the infant was in the back seat when the vehicle was taken from the parking lot.

While detectives were investigating, a call dropped about a baby abandoned in a parking lot a few blocks up the street. The child was safe and still in its car seat.

Officers met up with the person who made the discovery and the child was reunited with its parents.

No arrest have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing, police said.