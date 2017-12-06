× OU football star, Katy native accused of rape

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma University football player and Katy native has been accused of rape.

Rodney Anderson, the lead running back for the No. 2 college team in the nation, held a victim’s protective order filed against him Monday. He is accused of rapping a woman on Nov. 16 after meeting the alleged victim at a bar in Oklahoma, according to court documents.

Anderson’s lawyer says the football star is shocked and disturbed by the woman’s claims.

The attorney issued a statement claiming….”The allegations are patently false.”

The former Katy High School standout has an uncle who played in the NFL, and NewsFix caught up with Anderson during his senior year.

“It’s a great honor to be playing in a town like this, especially in Texas where football is king,” the future OU star told us.

Once the pride of the Katy Tigers on the field, now Anderson is facing a completely different battle off the field.

“It’s about battling back, and just complimenting each other and having each other’s back,” he remarked after a high school game in 2014.

Anderson heads to court on Dec. 18, just two weeks before the Sooners face Georgia in the college football playoff on New Year’s Day.

There’s a chance Anderson could be benched for the Rose Bowl should the allegations lead to charges.