Rid Aid offering $10,000 reward for arrest after elderly woman killed in drugstore robbery

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — California police are searching for three suspects after a drugstore robbery resulted in the death of an elderly woman.

Investigators said the trio raced out the front door of a Rid Aid pharmacy Monday after demanding a bunch of prescription drugs from store employees. After they knocked over the pharmacy, surveillance video shows them knocking out an elderly woman who just happened to be on her way in.

Marilyn Stribley was well-known at her local drugstore, outside Sacramento, California. She never regained consciousness after the assault, and died over the weekend. Stribley turned 87 on Nov. 29 while in a coma.

Rather than celebrating another year of her life, Marilyn's family is mourning her senseless and sudden death. The family issued a statement saying they loved and adored Marilyn and she always had a smile for everyone.

Rite Aid is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with info that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were seen casing a Walgreens about 10 miles away earlier that same day but left without incident.

Once in custody, and given the fatal crime after the initial crime, the district attorney will decide whether to charge them with homicide.

