Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling the flames in southern California

LOS ANGELES, California - Southern California continues to burn, with no end in sight. Dry conditions are just part of the problem. The strong Santa Ana winds are fueling at least five blazes. Making matters worse, the winds are extremely unpredictable.

"This wind could pick up and go a different direction," says Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "We simply don't know what this fire will do."

Thousands have been forced to evacuate and still don't know the status of their homes. While others have had to stand by, helpless, as decades of memories go up in flames.

Patrick Clensay says, "It was roaring toward us faster than anything we could ever imagine."

"We can replace the house but we can not replace my parents and my family," says Clint Garman.

Fire crews are trying to save as many structures as possible, but it`s challenging. According to Ventura County fire chief Tony McHale, power outages are affecting the water supply. "A lot of water systems rely on pump systems so they are electrically powered and that could account for some of the difficulties we've had plus an enormous amount of usage."

Flames don't discriminate. Many fire fighters are among the California residents losing their homes and being forced to evacuate. "It's a very difficult time but this is our calling. This is what we are suppose to do."

This morning, the 405, one of L.A.'s main thoroughfares was closed in both directions as a 50-acre brush fire near the Getty Center continued to rage. Several Bel Air homes are being threatened, too, and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of that area.

One of the wildfires may have finally met its match, though. It has spread so far, the Pacific Ocean may be the only thing keeping it in check. In California, that`s considered one small spark of good news right now.

