VIDEO: Man impersonating police officer robs multiple pharmacies in Houston, deputies say 

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage Wednesday of an alleged police impersonator who has targeted at least four pharmacies across the county to rob medication. The victims span from Friendswood, Missouri City and other Houston areas.

Investigators said the man uses his costume to access private areas of the pharmacy before demanding pain medication.

On Sept. 28, he was seen at the Edgewood Pharmacy at 120 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.

On Nov. 21, he was seen at the Kroger at 12000 Hwy 6 in Missouri City.

On Nov. 27, he targeted the CVS Pharmacy at 10904 Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston. He also attempted to rob the H-E-B on FM 2920 at Spring Cypress on the same day, but failed.

On Dec. 4, the suspect robbed the Walgreens on FM 2920 at Spring Cypress.

The suspect's vehicle appears to be an older, blue and tan Ford Expedition. According to officers, he has a star tattoo on his neck that was recently covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO robbery unit at 713-274-9210.