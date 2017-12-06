Viral video of 24-year-old Alvin man bringing Christmas joy to all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Taylor Berry

ALVIN, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner, but it looks like Santa came early for one lucky guy. A video of 24-year-old Andy meeting Santa has gone viral and could even make the Grinch smile.

Andy has a rare chromosome disorder called 15q24 Microdeletion which causes mild to moderate intellectual disability.

He loves Santa and Harley Davidson, so it was no surprise when his parents saw Santa was going to be at the Harley Davidson store.

His dad shared the video saying, “I think we could all benefit from a little more innocence and Christmas joy,” and apparently everyone agrees! The video had more than 5.5 thousand shares.

The comments keep rolling in.

Dee Tilotta said, “THIS is what Christmas is all about. God bless you, Andy, and Merry Christmas! Love, the Mom of a 43-year-old son with special needs,” and Margaret McCormick Preto-Rodas added, “This bought tears of joy to my eyes. If only we could all be as innocent, joyful and loving as Andy! Merry Christmas Andy....and thank you for reminding me what LIFE is about!”

Andy is bringing a little Christmas joy to us all.