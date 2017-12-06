× Woman rescused from house fire near South Park, firefighters say

HOUSTON — An arson investigation is underway after a woman was rescued from a burning home Tuesday night near South Park area, the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a burning home on Cavanaugh near Beekman just before midnight. Flames were coming from the back of the home and the woman was trapped inside when fire crews arrived.

According to firefighters, heavy brush surrounding the home and burglar bars made it difficult to save the woman. However, she was to get out of the home in time. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire took about 10 minutes to extinguish.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.