Baytown Christmas Parade cancelled due to weather, city officials say

HOUSTON —The City Of Baytown has cancelled Thursday night’s Christmas Parade due to threat of inclement weather, city officials said.

After checking with area meteorologists, who confirmed that icy-cold rain is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening hours, city officials made the difficult decision to call off the event.

Events planned for later in the week, including ice-skating, Christmas movies at Town Square, and Christmas on Texas Ave. will continue as scheduled, weather permitting.

To get an up-to-date rink status, call 281-422-1151.

For all other information regarding Town Square activities, call 281-420-6597.