Do you know the 4 P’s of winter weather?

HOUSTON—Temperatures are continuing to drop in the Bayou City and as the weather hits the freezing mark it’s important to remember the 4 P’s of winter.

People, Pets, Pipes and Plants!

People should dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature).

should dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature). Pets should be brought indoors or provided with a warm place to sleep.

should be brought indoors or provided with a warm place to sleep. Pipes that run outside or under a house should be wrapped in pipe insulation to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them.

that run outside or under a house should be wrapped in pipe insulation to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them. Plants may need to be covered or brought inside to avoid frost damage.

For information on roadway conditions, visit houstontranstar.org or follow TxDOT on Twitter @TXDOTHoustonPIO.

Please note that icy conditions may cause delays at Houston airports. If you are planning to travel, check with your carrier before heading to the airport. Visit fly2houston.com for information.

For the latest weather forecast, visit weather.gov/houston