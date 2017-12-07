× Former NFL quarterback Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment by his executive assistant

HOUSTON—Sports analyst and former NFL Quarterback Warren Moon is being sued for sexual harassment by a woman who worked at his sports marketing firm.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in California by 32-year-old Wendy Haskell, who worked as moon’s executive assistant.

Haskell told the Washington post that she wanted her identity made public and claims that moon made repeated sexual advances toward her along with unusual requests. Haskell said during the time that she worked for Moon he required her to sleep in his bed when they traveled for business and asked to approve for her wardrobe.

Haskell also says that moon drugged her drink on a business trip and assaulted her by grabbing her crotch.

According to the lawsuit, moon told Haskell that she would lose her job if she did not comply.

Haskell says she was demoted by the firm in October after she complained about Moon’s sexual advances.

Moon has taken a leave of absence from his job as Sports Analyst for the Seattle Seahawks radio network.

An on-air host for a local Seattle affiliate claims that Moon denied the allegations in a text.

Moon played for several NFL teams during his 17-year career, including the Houston Oilers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2006, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.