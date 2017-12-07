Free Christmas crafts, Santa photos at Spring ISD’s ‘Winter Wonderland Around the World’

SPRING, Texas — Spring ISD elementary and middle school students and their families are invited to enjoy an evening of free holiday fun featuring arts and crafts, reading, storytelling, and entertainment at Dekaney High School on Friday.

A free event, the Winter Wonderland Around the World will go from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Administrators said the event will offer several new activities not featured in previous years, including a hayride and a special holiday experience based on the classic children’s book “The Polar Express.” As always, a highlight of the annual event will be a brand-new, gift-wrapped book given to each child in attendance.

“This event has become a part of our annual holiday tradition at Spring ISD. It’s always a lot of fun, and we’re excited to be hosting it again in 2017,” SISD official Dr. Lauren Topek said. “It’s especially valuable as a way to reinforce the importance of literacy. We want to encourage our students to read, and we want to make sure they have access to reading materials that they can enjoy over the winter holiday.”

According to officials, each student will receive an age and language-appropriate book after visiting a series of literacy-themed stations manned by volunteers from across the district.

Attendee will also have the chance to play in the snow, take a photo with Santa and learn more about community programs and services.