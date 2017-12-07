× Harris County GOP Chairman Paul Simpson issues statement on State Senator Borris Miles amid sexual harassment allegations

HOUSTON—As sexual harassment claims continue to send shock waves throughout the world a new allegation has the city of Houston reeling. The latest reports pits Texas State Senator Borris L. Miles against Republican Party Chair Paul Simpson.

Simpson released a statement Wednesday in response to sexual harassment allegations against Miles.

“The allegations about Democrat Senator Borris Miles’ behavior are deeply disturbing. As the father of a grown daughter myself, I find these charges appalling. No one should be treated as he has been accused of doing, much less a young female intern. These reports illustrate what can happen when politicians abuse power and mistreat the citizens they should serve. These reports warrant full investigation by criminal authorities and possible legislative censure of this Democrat Senator,” said Simpson.

Miles was quick to respond to party chair calling the allegations false and a personal attack on his personal and professional character.

“I have had the privilege of representing the constituents of District 146 and Senate District 13 for over 10 years. Because I’ve shown myself to be an effective voice of the people, I have made powerful enemies who will go to any length to destroy and disrupt my service. I will not continue to address anonymous accusations that attack my personal and professional character as an effective lawmaker. Sexual harassment is a serious offense and I plan to join my colleagues in the Senate in developing policy that allows all people due process and assurances they may work effectively in a fair and safe environment,” said Miles.

Miles finished by saying that the people expect me to do my best and I he will keep fighting for them until they decide otherwise.

Miles says he will not be deterred.