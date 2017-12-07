Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Ultimate Gift Boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year. And what if we told you, you could give the ultimate gifts in just one box! Check out these ultimate gift boxes in today's holiday gift wrap-up.

FabFitFun: The Winter Box

Don't know what to get the special lady in your life? I highly recommend FabFutFun boxes. This is the Winter Box and they have one for each season. It's seriously like Christmas all year long. For just $49.99, you`ll get a box filled with over $200 worth of full sized products hand-picked by their FabFitFun team. You`ll then be enrolled in their seasonal membership and receive a box every 3 months as long as you remain a member.

You can choose the items in your box or keep it a surprise. I love it because you get to try things you never would have thought of before.

Disney x Kiehl`s for Feeding America

Here's a way to give a gift for a good cause. Check out these gift sets by Disney x Kiehl`s for Feeding America. The four special-edition items will help Kiehl`s provide 1.1 million meals to families this holiday season through Feeding America`s nationwide network of food banks.

The four special-edition items benefiting Feeding America are:

Special Edition Collection For A Cause: Kiehl’s customer favorite Calendula formulations, packaged in a Mickey Mouse-adorned tin. Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Facial Cleanser, Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner, Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque and Ultra Facial Moisturizer. $45 = 350 meals

Kiehl’s customer favorite Calendula formulations, packaged in a Mickey Mouse-adorned tin. Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Facial Cleanser, Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner, Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque and Ultra Facial Moisturizer. Special Edition Creme de Corps “Grapefruit” Whipped Body Butter: Luxuriously scented cream – light on skin, yet rich in 24-hour hydration. Decadently air-whipped for instant penetration to restore, protect, and soften skin. Quickly absorbed to deliver deep moisturization and leave a light, addictive scent on skin. No parabens, glycols or silicones. 8 oz. $38 = 355 meals

Luxuriously scented cream – light on skin, yet rich in 24-hour hydration. Decadently air-whipped for instant penetration to restore, protect, and soften skin. Quickly absorbed to deliver deep moisturization and leave a light, addictive scent on skin. No parabens, glycols or silicones. 8 oz. Special Edition Scented Hand Cream Trio: This rich, velvety formulation is made with Vitamin E and Shea Butter and has a fresh, invigorating scent to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. Trio includes one each of Grapefruit, Coriander, and Lavender, each packaged in a separate box, so you can gift the whole trio, or each one individually. Each tube is 2.5 oz. $35 = 310 meals

This rich, velvety formulation is made with Vitamin E and Shea Butter and has a fresh, invigorating scent to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. Trio includes one each of Grapefruit, Coriander, and Lavender, each packaged in a separate box, so you can gift the whole trio, or each one individually. Each tube is 2.5 oz. Special Edition Hydration Essentials Gift Set: A Holiday set of the brand’s hydration essentials, including Creme de Corps, Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve and Lip Balm #1. $29 = 212 meals

One last thing--don`t forget that customized, personalized boxes are available in all of their stores! There are two Kiehl's stores in Houston area.

Kiehl’s Since 1851, Highland Village, 4076 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 713-621-4330

Kiehl’s Since 1851, The Woodlands Mall, 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX, (281) 419-5610

GuruNanda Misti Diffuser + Rosewater

Diffuse on the go with the GuruNanda Misti Diffuser + Rosewater. It`s a super cool, small and portable diffuser that`s perfect to fit in your purse or pocket to refresh any time you need. Ideal for traveling, dry climates, hot temperatures or any place where you need a refreshing boost! The GuruNanda Misti uses silent, ultrasonic waves that convert the hyydrosol into a fine mist, which is diluted into the air. It makes an amazing gift too!

Included in this kit is GuruNanda`s Rose Water essential oil, which has ancient beauty benefits with natural healing and anti-aging properties. The Rose Water is perfect for all skin types to refresh, renew and naturally brighten skin tone. It also has natural antioxidant and antibacterial properties to maintain your skin`s pH balance and help ease skin irritations and improve your complexion. Here`s a link to the products, which are available in white, gold, rosegold and charcoal for $25.99

NOTE: Sweater ctsy of Francescas.