Hometown Heroes: Fabian White Jr. is getting more comfortable with the college game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Fabian White Jr. is a young player on the rise at UH. The freshman forward came to the Coogs from Atascocita High School.

"I chose UH because people have been waiting for UH to get back on the map, so I thought I could help out with that," White said. "When we make the NCAA tournament, playing with Houston on our chest will be a lot nicer than having another college or city."

To learn more about this up and coming Coog, check out the video above! Also, you can catch Fabian and the Cougars take on Saint Louis University this Saturday at 7 p.m. on CW 39.